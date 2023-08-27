Chinese lanterns

Yes,it's that time of year again. These lanterns bring such a lovely splash of colour at this time of year - but they're very hard to control.

3 good things

1) Our street bbq went very well last night - always good to get together, and the children have a great time playing in the street

2) Playing for the service this morning went well

3) Scalloped potatoes to go with our lamb chops for dinner