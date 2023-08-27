Previous
Chinese lanterns by busylady
Chinese lanterns

Yes,it's that time of year again. These lanterns bring such a lovely splash of colour at this time of year - but they're very hard to control.
3 good things
1) Our street bbq went very well last night - always good to get together, and the children have a great time playing in the street
2) Playing for the service this morning went well
3) Scalloped potatoes to go with our lamb chops for dinner
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Beryl Lloyd ace
They are gorgeous - grew them once , but as you say "hard to control" esp. in a smallish garden.
Pleased to hear your street bbq went well and I assume the weather behaved. Days are really drawing in now !!
August 27th, 2023  
Taffy ace
These are so beautiful and delicate.
August 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely colours and capture.Fav😊
August 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Aren’t they beautiful…..quite a fascinating flower.
August 27th, 2023  
Cathy
Such a unique flower! Colorful lanterns! Sounds like your 3good things were really good!
August 27th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, always love the skeletons
August 27th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
August 27th, 2023  
