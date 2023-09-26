Sign up
Previous
Photo 3223
Rose hips
An Autumn shot from our trip to Stanwick lakes on Saturday.
3 good things
1) A lovely warm and sunny day
2) Lunch at the junior school with two grandsons.
3) Cauliflower cheese
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
5
365
SM-A326B
23rd September 2023 2:50pm
autumn
rose
hips
