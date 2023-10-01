Sign up
Photo 3229
Floral arrangement
Our church ladies group had a flower demonstration last week, and this is the result. We have less and less volunteers on our flower rota, so it was lovely to have a professional arrangement this week.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
3501
photos
134
followers
182
following
884% complete
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
1st October 2023 12:01pm
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
arrangement
