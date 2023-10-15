Previous
Candles for peace by busylady
Candles for peace

We are all so horrified by the terrible things happening in Israel and Palestine just now that today the minister asked us to light a candle for peace. It is a simple photo, but with a huge message
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely and moving thing to do.
October 15th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Your photo says it all Judith. Very poignant.
October 15th, 2023  
