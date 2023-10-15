Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3242
Candles for peace
We are all so horrified by the terrible things happening in Israel and Palestine just now that today the minister asked us to light a candle for peace. It is a simple photo, but with a huge message
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3514
photos
135
followers
184
following
888% complete
View this month »
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
15th October 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
candles
,
peace
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely and moving thing to do.
October 15th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Your photo says it all Judith. Very poignant.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close