Previous
Flowers for a friend by busylady
Photo 3243

Flowers for a friend

Taking flowers to a friend who has just had a cataract operation.
Good thing - I was back to the U3A photography group today, after a long break. I have my Mondays free again now that Monty is at school
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful flowers and colour tones !
October 16th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Lovely flowers. Enjoy your Mondays!
October 16th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a wonderful thing to do Judith and I'm sure your gift will me much appreciated. I had a cataract operation recently and it's not nice.
I belong to Brecon U3A and sadly they don't have a photography group which is disappointing.
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely bouquet of flowers for your friend! How wonderful to have Mondays free to do something for yourself.
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise