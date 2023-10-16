Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3243
Flowers for a friend
Taking flowers to a friend who has just had a cataract operation.
Good thing - I was back to the U3A photography group today, after a long break. I have my Mondays free again now that Monty is at school
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3515
photos
136
followers
184
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
16th October 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
card
,
get-well
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful flowers and colour tones !
October 16th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely flowers. Enjoy your Mondays!
October 16th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a wonderful thing to do Judith and I'm sure your gift will me much appreciated. I had a cataract operation recently and it's not nice.
I belong to Brecon U3A and sadly they don't have a photography group which is disappointing.
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely bouquet of flowers for your friend! How wonderful to have Mondays free to do something for yourself.
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I belong to Brecon U3A and sadly they don't have a photography group which is disappointing.