The old signpost by busylady
Photo 3244

The old signpost

Peter was rather taken with this old signpost. He also liked the old Daimler in the car park! It turns out the post was known as 'The Pillar of Salt' and is unique. There has been a market in the town since a charter was granted in 1202. The sign was built in 1935, before the town was by-passed, and forms the central point of the market square. It is an old road sign pointing out the directions to nearby towns. We had a very nice coffee in the cafe on the corner. Thanks to Pat Knowles @happy pat for the inspiration to post this picture.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 17th, 2023  
