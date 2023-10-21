Sign up
Photo 3248
Please Grandad .....
....can I have your phone? Rory loves to grab Peter's phone, and play games on it. It's amazing how quickly they get to know how to work modern technology. We all had a drink here at Esquires and Rory had a cake
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
0
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
3521
photos
136
followers
183
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st October 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
phone
,
cake
,
grandson
