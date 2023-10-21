Previous
Next
Please Grandad ..... by busylady
Photo 3248

Please Grandad .....

....can I have your phone? Rory loves to grab Peter's phone, and play games on it. It's amazing how quickly they get to know how to work modern technology. We all had a drink here at Esquires and Rory had a cake
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise