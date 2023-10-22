Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3249
Grateful to Lidl
They always have a good selection of bright and cheerful flowers, for a reasonable price.
Goodcthings
1) It was lovely to see the sun again today
2) a new (reconditioned) phone
3) Roast lamb for dinner, and Rory for a sleepover
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3521
photos
136
followers
183
following
890% complete
View this month »
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
22nd October 2023 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
flowers
,
sunshine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close