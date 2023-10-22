Previous
Grateful to Lidl by busylady
Photo 3249

Grateful to Lidl

They always have a good selection of bright and cheerful flowers, for a reasonable price.
Goodcthings
1) It was lovely to see the sun again today
2) a new (reconditioned) phone
3) Roast lamb for dinner, and Rory for a sleepover
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Judith Johnson

