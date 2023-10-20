Sign up
Previous
Photo 3247
Bury St Edmunds
One the beautiful buildings we saw in Bury St Edmunds last week. Just filling in gaps. Sorry for my lack of comments this week, will try and catch up this weekend.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3519
photos
136
followers
183
following
889% complete
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
10th October 2023 1:34pm
Tags
building
,
bury-st-edmunds
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful building, such unusual stonework.
October 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023
