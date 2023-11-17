Previous
Fungi by busylady
Some of the fungi we found at Paxton Pits this week. I can't work out what sort they are, but think they must be a cap fungi. The nearest I can find in my book are the bolbitius vitellinus. I'm none the wiser though - are you?
Judith Johnson


@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Jessica Eby
Great shot of whatever they are! I have an identification app that gives three "top suggestions"-- Mica Cap (Coprinellus micaceus), Common Ink Cap (Coprinopsis atramentaria), or Pleated Ink Cap (Parasols plicatilis).
November 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles
Lovely fine smooth surface but to me they look very poisonous!
November 17th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice find
November 17th, 2023  
Margaret Brown
Nice details and capture
November 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Nice little 'shrooms, .. I have a few on my back lawn too!
November 17th, 2023  
