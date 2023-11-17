Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3275
Fungi
Some of the fungi we found at Paxton Pits this week. I can't work out what sort they are, but think they must be a cap fungi. The nearest I can find in my book are the bolbitius vitellinus. I'm none the wiser though - are you?
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3548
photos
137
followers
184
following
897% complete
View this month »
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
Latest from all albums
3269
197
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
15th November 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
pits
,
paxton
Jessica Eby
Great shot of whatever they are! I have an identification app that gives three "top suggestions"-- Mica Cap (Coprinellus micaceus), Common Ink Cap (Coprinopsis atramentaria), or Pleated Ink Cap (Parasols plicatilis).
November 17th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely fine smooth surface but to me they look very poisonous!
November 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice find
November 17th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice details and capture
November 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice little 'shrooms, .. I have a few on my back lawn too!
November 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close