Shoe box Sunday by busylady
Shoe box Sunday

We had a coffee and shoe box packing morning yesterday. There were many more boxes than you can see here, but most had been packed into large cartons. This year the boxes full of gifts for children of different ages, will go to Asia and Ukraine
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Dawn ace
Very nice
November 19th, 2023  
haskar ace
A noble idea. I hope that the parcels will reach the children and bring them smiles.
November 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a wonderful cause.
November 19th, 2023  
bkb in the city
A great cause
November 19th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the coffee and shoe box concept.
I think I might suggest that to our local church team for next year!! 👍
November 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely thing to do!
November 19th, 2023  
