Photo 3276
Shoe box Sunday
We had a coffee and shoe box packing morning yesterday. There were many more boxes than you can see here, but most had been packed into large cartons. This year the boxes full of gifts for children of different ages, will go to Asia and Ukraine
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
christmas
church
gifts
shoebox
Dawn
ace
Very nice
November 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
A noble idea. I hope that the parcels will reach the children and bring them smiles.
November 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a wonderful cause.
November 19th, 2023
bkb in the city
A great cause
November 19th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the coffee and shoe box concept.
I think I might suggest that to our local church team for next year!! 👍
November 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely thing to do!
November 19th, 2023
