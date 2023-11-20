Previous
Through the gap by busylady
Photo 3277

Through the gap

Walking through town this afternoon, I spotted this view of the river from a private car park.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Love the natural framing and composition. A great sunny autumn shot, fav.
November 20th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, beautifully framed - fav!

Ian
November 20th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful shot, veru serene
November 20th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely view indeed. Well spotted.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise