Photo 3294
Decorating the tree
The grandies came round this afternoon and helped to hang some of the decorations. It didn't last long!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Tags
tree
christmas
decorations
grandies
Christine Sztukowski
Fun
December 9th, 2023
