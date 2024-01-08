Sign up
Previous
Photo 3324
Floods collage
I haven't been out today, so instead I've made a collage of some of the remaining pictures I took of the recent floods in St Neots.
It's been a grey and cold day today with just a short, unimpressive snow flurry!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
river
,
floods
,
st-neots
,
great-ouse
Monica
Impressive
January 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wow….. how awful.
January 8th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Amazing but no fun I'm sure!
January 8th, 2024
