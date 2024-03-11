Out for dinner ...

... with friends in Cambridge. Then off to Fitzwilliam college for a musical concert. It was the most bizarre music I have ever heard. Two ladies, and two pianos, but they mostly played duets on one piano, a Steinway. I'm not sure how to describe the music - contemporary, repetitive, tuneless, without any rhythm or beat. Do you get the picture? They played one piece with one hand hovering over the other hand, in the same position, playing the same notes over and over, for a full 15 minutes! My meal wasn't much better, with a very tough lamb steak. Oh dear! We all had a good laugh on the way home 🙃