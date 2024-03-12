Sign up
Previous
Photo 3388
Blossom
A huge tree on the way to get the papert this morning. Taken in the rain
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3674
photos
134
followers
180
following
928% complete
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th March 2024 9:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
blossom
haskar
ace
What a wonderful view.
March 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of lovely blossom, nicely captured!
March 12th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
much further forward than we are - lush!
March 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great to see blossom appear.
March 12th, 2024
