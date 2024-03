Yorkshire curd tart

A delicious curd tart from the famous Betty's Tea-room arrived yesterday. It came courtesy of our friends who often bring us one back when they visit friends in Yorkshire. Traditionally it is with made with curds (as in curds and whey) but looking up Paul Hollywood's recipe it asks for curd cheese, or you can make your own using milk and lemon juice! It also contains currants, spices, eggs and sugar.