First flower by busylady
First flower

My camellia bush is covered in buds just waiting to open. This is the first flower this year. Considering it was rescued from the half price table at a garden centre some years ago, I'm delighted it has done so well.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Pat Knowles ace
It’s so glad you took it home! Funny it’s your first flower as both our massive Camelia bushes are almost past their best. Lots of buds to open but lots of dead ones too. We are so much further north too.
March 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Reaping the benefit of giving it a home those years ago ! Such a beautiful colour and glossy leaves - looks in prime condition !
March 15th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour!
March 15th, 2024  
