Previous
Photo 3391
First flower
My camellia bush is covered in buds just waiting to open. This is the first flower this year. Considering it was rescued from the half price table at a garden centre some years ago, I'm delighted it has done so well.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
15th March 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
camellia
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s so glad you took it home! Funny it’s your first flower as both our massive Camelia bushes are almost past their best. Lots of buds to open but lots of dead ones too. We are so much further north too.
March 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Reaping the benefit of giving it a home those years ago ! Such a beautiful colour and glossy leaves - looks in prime condition !
March 15th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful!
March 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colour!
March 15th, 2024
