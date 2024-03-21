Sign up
Previous
Photo 3397
Spring flowers
Such a lovely selection of flowers given to me by a friend for my birthday yesterday.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
21st March 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely flowers and always the perfect gift. Fav.
March 21st, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful
March 21st, 2024
