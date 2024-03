The Dublin Legends

We went to see this band last night at the Stables in Milton Keynes. Originally they were the Dubliners, but with only one original member left. Sean Cannon, second from left, is 82. They made a great sound, but it was the fiddle player on the left who stood out with a lively performance. They played some good old favourites such as Black Velvet band, Whiskey in the jar and The Irish Rover. I sneaked a picture right at the end.