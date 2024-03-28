Previous
Rape seed already! by busylady
Photo 3404

Rape seed already!

Is it early for the rape seed to be out? I think it's usually April. However, it made a change to be out in the countryside, and the sky was a bonus. We had been visiting a friend, so it was an enjoyable journey back
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
March 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such beautiful yellows and cloudscape.
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise