The cottage by busylady
The cottage

A drive through Brampton village and a stop at the coffee shop, for a wee treat, a warm cheese scone with chutney. We must be feeling better!
The animal on the roof is the trade mark of the thatcher
Judith Johnson

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Judith , this is an idyllic looking cottage with all the charm of a thatched property, Glad to hear that you both are feeling better , and a delicious though of warm cheese scones and chutney tickles my fancy !! fav
March 28th, 2024  
xbm ace
Can I have your treat too? Lovely cottage.
March 28th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A great capture and find of the beautiful thatched cottage with the animal trade mark.The cheese and chutney scone sound delicious.
March 28th, 2024  
