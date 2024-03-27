Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3403
The cottage
A drive through Brampton village and a stop at the coffee shop, for a wee treat, a warm cheese scone with chutney. We must be feeling better!
The animal on the roof is the trade mark of the thatcher
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3690
photos
134
followers
182
following
932% complete
View this month »
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
28th March 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village
,
cottage
,
thatch
,
brampton
,
winter-trees
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Judith , this is an idyllic looking cottage with all the charm of a thatched property, Glad to hear that you both are feeling better , and a delicious though of warm cheese scones and chutney tickles my fancy !! fav
March 28th, 2024
xbm
ace
Can I have your treat too? Lovely cottage.
March 28th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A great capture and find of the beautiful thatched cottage with the animal trade mark.The cheese and chutney scone sound delicious.
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close