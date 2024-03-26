Previous
Grape hyacinths

This prettty little flowers are rampant in my garden. I love to see them, but I just wish they weren't quite so prolific!
A mostly sunny day, so I did a bit of tidting up in the garden
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Dianne ace
They are very sweet.
March 26th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful… nice edit too… love the dark blue vignette.
March 26th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I would love to have those rampant in my garden. The truest blue flowers in the garden I think.
March 26th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat I could always send you some! I usually throw lots away when they're finished!
March 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and bright - such a lovely blue - I have a few in my garden too !
March 26th, 2024  
