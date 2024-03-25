Previous
Bird feeder at night by busylady
Bird feeder at night

My solar powered bird feeder looks lovely at night, but sadly the birds haven't gone near it yet! It is a shiny gold colour. Do you think the birds don't like the colour? Should I just wait a bit longer, until they get used to it?
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beautiful sight in the dark. The fretwork here is making such lovely patterns. It might take the birds a goo while to be confident enough.
March 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot and I like the shadows.
March 25th, 2024  
Cordiander
It's beautiful! I agree with @happypat. The birds will need some time.
March 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Magical light.
March 25th, 2024  
