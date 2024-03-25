Sign up
Photo 3401
Bird feeder at night
My solar powered bird feeder looks lovely at night, but sadly the birds haven't gone near it yet! It is a shiny gold colour. Do you think the birds don't like the colour? Should I just wait a bit longer, until they get used to it?
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
light
,
patterns
,
bird-feeder
,
solar-power
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a beautiful sight in the dark. The fretwork here is making such lovely patterns. It might take the birds a goo while to be confident enough.
March 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty shot and I like the shadows.
March 25th, 2024
Cordiander
It's beautiful! I agree with
@happypat
. The birds will need some time.
March 25th, 2024
KV
ace
Magical light.
March 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
