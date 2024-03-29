Sign up
Photo 3405
I'm off!
'Don't expect me to stand still!' We had a very pleasant walk around the RSPB nature reserve in Sandy with our daughter and her three boys. Monty wasn't having any more standing still and smiling for the camera!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Tags
family
,
shadows
,
sandy
,
rspb
,
grandsons
Pat Knowles
ace
He’s wanting to keep moving! You have sunshine too!
March 29th, 2024
