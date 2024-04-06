Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
The Elephant & Castle
We stopped at the pub at the Black Country Museum before we left the site. I loved the pristine tile work here. Most of the buildings have been moved here from nearby places, and were very authentic. A good local beer and a Babycham with a cherry!
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
6th April 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
museum
,
dudley
,
staffordshire
,
black-country
