The Elephant & Castle by busylady
We stopped at the pub at the Black Country Museum before we left the site. I loved the pristine tile work here. Most of the buildings have been moved here from nearby places, and were very authentic. A good local beer and a Babycham with a cherry!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

ace
@busylady
