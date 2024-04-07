Dudley Canal Tunnel

Previous
We took a four hour trip along the Dudley Canal today. The tunnels were built by the Earl of Dudley to transport coal and limestone from the underground mines in the early 1700's. At 2.900 metres long, this is the second longest tunnel on the UK canal network. A very interesting commentary provided plenty of info about the tunnels and the youngsters got to have a go at 'legging'. Lying on a legging board, youngsters of 14 and over would propel the boat forward by using their feet to push against the tunnel walls.
