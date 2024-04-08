Previous
Remembering Grahame by busylady
Photo 3415

Remembering Grahame

We went to the funeral of our ex neighbour today. We lived beside them for 35 years, and they became great friends. Such a kind and generous man with a huge smile, he will be greatly missed.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
So poignant.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise