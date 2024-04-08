Sign up
Photo 3415
Remembering Grahame
We went to the funeral of our ex neighbour today. We lived beside them for 35 years, and they became great friends. Such a kind and generous man with a huge smile, he will be greatly missed.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
tulips
,
friend
,
remembrance
,
forget-me-not
Bill Davidson
So poignant.
April 8th, 2024
