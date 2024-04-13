Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3420
Enjoying the sunshine
After a coffee and a scone, then some shopping, I walked a little way back via the river and the park. Everyone was enjoying the warm weather
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3707
photos
135
followers
183
following
936% complete
View this month »
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th April 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
sunny
,
park
,
river
,
rowers
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
April 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close