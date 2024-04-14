Sign up
Photo 3421
Looking after Isla
We've been looking after our friend's Westie this weekend. Rory loves to come over when Isla is here. They had a lovely time together, jumping and rolling about and playing with the ball.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
3708
photos
135
followers
183
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th April 2024 4:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
garden
,
grandson
,
westie
