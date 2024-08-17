Previous
Stained glass window by busylady
Stained glass window

One of the beautiful stained glass windows in St Mary and St Nicolas Chrich in Spalding. The church was built in 1284 but the modern stained glass was installed in 1966
17th August 2024

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
