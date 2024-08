Ayscoughfee Hall Museum

I've been posting pictures of our day in Spalding, earlier this week, but so far no pictures of this hall which was the real reason for the visit! It was built as a family home around 1450. Once owned by the Johnson family (no relation!), they owned the hall from 1658 until 1864. The hall now operates as a museum and is owned by South Holland District Council. It provides a fascinating history into the disctrict's past.