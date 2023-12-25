Previous
Making the dinner by busylady
77 / 365

Making the dinner

Our daughter and her fiance making dinner together. They did a grand job - it was their first time cooking for the whole family, 10 of us altogether.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise