53 / 365
Flying to see the Snow
It looks like it should be a white landscape, but it was just a light dusting of snow overnight. With the temperature rising, 30F when I was out, to 31F in a half hour, the gray should go to the normal green for the firs.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2019
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
14th January 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
drone
