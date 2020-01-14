Previous
Next
Flying to see the Snow by byrdlip
53 / 365

Flying to see the Snow

It looks like it should be a white landscape, but it was just a light dusting of snow overnight. With the temperature rising, 30F when I was out, to 31F in a half hour, the gray should go to the normal green for the firs.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise