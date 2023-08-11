Previous
I think I drew the short straw! by carole_sandford
I think I drew the short straw!

Took the girls to see the movie Barbie today! They enjoyed it, but oh dear it’s dreadful! So over hyped! Usually Grandad takes them to see things at the cinema - couldn’t see him for dust today!
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

I didn’t enjoy it either! Oppenheimer was very good, I thought.
August 11th, 2023  
Most of my grandchildren are boys so even if they lived nearby, I pretty sure they would not opt to go to this! haha My 16 year-old granddaughter might tolerate it for her sister, but I don't think she'd be into this unless her friends were. But you go Grandma!! I'm sure your granddaughters adore you for having taken them to the cinema!
August 11th, 2023  
@illinilass yes, I would agree with that, we saw a couple of weeks ago & it was very good!
August 11th, 2023  
