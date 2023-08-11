Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1011
I think I drew the short straw!
Took the girls to see the movie Barbie today! They enjoyed it, but oh dear it’s dreadful! So over hyped! Usually Grandad takes them to see things at the cinema - couldn’t see him for dust today!
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3608
photos
168
followers
143
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Latest from all albums
2544
1009
2545
1010
2546
50
2547
1011
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cinema
,
barbie
,
granddaughters
Dorothy
ace
I didn’t enjoy it either! Oppenheimer was very good, I thought.
August 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Most of my grandchildren are boys so even if they lived nearby, I pretty sure they would not opt to go to this! haha My 16 year-old granddaughter might tolerate it for her sister, but I don't think she'd be into this unless her friends were. But you go Grandma!! I'm sure your granddaughters adore you for having taken them to the cinema!
August 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@illinilass
yes, I would agree with that, we saw a couple of weeks ago & it was very good!
August 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close