Tucked away Mural by carole_sandford
Photo 1012

Tucked away Mural

Hadn’t seen this mural before. It is of the area that I featured recently, that had been rejuvenated. It’s in an odd place, on a wall in an alleyway that leads to the car park, which actually can be see in the mural!
12th August 2023

Carole Sandford

