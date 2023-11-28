Previous
Dancing in Nanny’s Kitchen by carole_sandford
Photo 1088

Dancing in Nanny’s Kitchen

Tea at Nanny & Grandad’s house today. Dancing & singing in the kitchen to “Saturday Night” by Whigfield.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
They were singing along quite beautifully. (I’ve got a video of this, much to Lucy’s horror)
November 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Girls Just Want To Have Fun!
November 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly enjoying themselves!
November 28th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A lovely family photo!
November 28th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Special moments
November 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
They must love visiting your house.
November 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Truly joyous scene
November 28th, 2023  
