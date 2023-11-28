Sign up
Photo 1088
Dancing in Nanny’s Kitchen
Tea at Nanny & Grandad’s house today. Dancing & singing in the kitchen to “Saturday Night” by Whigfield.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
7
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
grandkids
Phil Sandford
ace
They were singing along quite beautifully. (I’ve got a video of this, much to Lucy’s horror)
November 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Girls Just Want To Have Fun!
November 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly enjoying themselves!
November 28th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A lovely family photo!
November 28th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Special moments
November 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
They must love visiting your house.
November 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Truly joyous scene
November 28th, 2023
