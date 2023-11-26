Sign up
Previous
Photo 1087
A Watery Christmas Tree
Not often that you see a Christmas Tree in the middle of a river ( the River Windrush).
We stopped off in Bourton on the Water on our way back from Gloucester today.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3800
photos
166
followers
137
following
297% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
water
,
the
,
xmas
,
on
,
bourton
Phil Sandford
ace
Don’t think I’ve ever seen a Christmas Tree in a river all lit up.
November 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
That sure is unique!
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that the lights will reflect nicely in the water at night.
November 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
An interesting site!
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great find. I’ve never seen anything like it!!
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A creative setting!
November 26th, 2023
