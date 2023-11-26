Previous
A Watery Christmas Tree by carole_sandford
Photo 1087

A Watery Christmas Tree

Not often that you see a Christmas Tree in the middle of a river ( the River Windrush).
We stopped off in Bourton on the Water on our way back from Gloucester today.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...


Phil Sandford
Don’t think I’ve ever seen a Christmas Tree in a river all lit up.
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie
That sure is unique!
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
I am sure that the lights will reflect nicely in the water at night.
November 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
An interesting site!
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great find. I’ve never seen anything like it!!
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C
A creative setting!
November 26th, 2023  
