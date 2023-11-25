Previous
Sunset on the Avon by carole_sandford
Photo 1086

Sunset on the Avon

Towards the end of our wanderings yesterday the sun was setting over the River Avon.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

carole_sandford

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - the golden hour glistening and reflecting on the Avon.
November 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful tones.
November 25th, 2023  
