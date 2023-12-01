Sign up
Previous
Photo 1090
Brrrrr
This was the ice through a conservatory window this morning. Nature makes some beautiful patterns.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
7
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3808
photos
166
followers
137
following
298% complete
View this month »
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Latest from all albums
2655
2656
1088
2657
1089
2658
2659
1090
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
patterns
,
frost
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice icy patterns.
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice combination of colors and minimalist style
December 1st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely!
December 1st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous.
December 1st, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely Hydrangea bloom too !
December 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
December 1st, 2023
