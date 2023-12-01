Previous
Brrrrr by carole_sandford
Photo 1090

Brrrrr

This was the ice through a conservatory window this morning. Nature makes some beautiful patterns.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful
December 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice icy patterns.
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a nice combination of colors and minimalist style
December 1st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely!
December 1st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous.
December 1st, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely Hydrangea bloom too !
December 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise