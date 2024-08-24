Sign up
Photo 1249
24 Aug 2015/2024
The photo on the left came up on my Facebook memories, so I added a similar present day one, for comparison.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4249
photos
174
followers
142
following
Tags
lucy
,
2015
,
2024
Phil Sandford
ace
♥️♥️
August 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Ha, lots of similarities!
August 24th, 2024
