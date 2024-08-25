Previous
Steampunk Lady by carole_sandford
Photo 1250

Steampunk Lady

Taken in front of the cathedral doors. The professional photographers tend to hang around here, so you get people nicely posed for you.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Her face suits that costume perfectly! Quite prim!
August 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Amazing costume!
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise