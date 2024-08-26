Previous
Within these walls by carole_sandford
Photo 1251

Within these walls

We had a walk around the castle ramparts yesterday. Some of the older Brits on 365 will remember the programme of the same name as the title. It was set in a prison. This is the Victorian Prison within the castle walls, as seen from those ramparts.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I remember that programme! Blast from my youth there. Super shot. That prison looks tantalisingly close to the outside world.
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo…

Wow…Googie withers… I was a young teenager, bazaar I can even remember the theme tune. Crazy
August 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
That looks an awful place too be incarcerated.........nice sky though !!
August 26th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I vaguely remember the title but as far as I know I never watched it. Not many windows in that prison but the cells might be bigger perhaps!
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise