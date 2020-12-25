Sign up
Photo 1588
Grandkids Christmas 2020
Three little whirlwinds, creating havoc around the house. All very excited!
I hope everyone has had as nice a time as is possible!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2165
photos
149
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd December 2020 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
grandkids
,
2020
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...
December 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
Lovely portrait
December 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
December 25th, 2020
