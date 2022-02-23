Previous
Flash of Red 23 by carole_sandford
Photo 2013

Flash of Red 23

Black and white with emphasis on shape today. These orange slices are dried & were part of a Christmas pot pouri. They depict circles & triangles.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
black and white accentuate the circles and lines of the orange. Clever shot
February 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 23rd, 2022  
