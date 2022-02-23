Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2013
Flash of Red 23
Black and white with emphasis on shape today. These orange slices are dried & were part of a Christmas pot pouri. They depict circles & triangles.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2762
photos
175
followers
144
following
551% complete
View this month »
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
Latest from all albums
2008
2009
2010
2011
715
2012
716
2013
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
23rd February 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
shape
,
dried
,
slices
,
for2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
black and white accentuate the circles and lines of the orange. Clever shot
February 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close