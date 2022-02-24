Sign up
Photo 2014
Flash of Red 24
Black and white with emphasis on lines. Another Red Arrows shot, with their trailing smoke creating lines.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2763
photos
175
followers
144
following
Tags
red
,
lines
,
jets
,
arrows
,
raf
,
for2022
Lou Ann
ace
Awesome lines!
February 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful, you do these shots so beautifully!
February 24th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
February 24th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Perfect for today's prompt
February 24th, 2022
