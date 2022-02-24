Previous
Next
Flash of Red 24 by carole_sandford
Photo 2014

Flash of Red 24

Black and white with emphasis on lines. Another Red Arrows shot, with their trailing smoke creating lines.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Awesome lines!
February 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful, you do these shots so beautifully!
February 24th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
February 24th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Perfect for today's prompt
February 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise