Photo 2028
Green Crisps
Phil was eating these last night & my brain stored the fact they were green tubes, for today’s green shot. Sour cream & onion .
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2780
photos
174
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
10th March 2022 4:42pm
Tags
green
snacks
crisps
rainbow2022
