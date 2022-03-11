Previous
Blue Sky by carole_sandford
Photo 2029

Blue Sky

I’m glad I took this, this morning, because this afternoon the sky is white/grey & those colours do not feature in our rainbow challenge. So, todays colour being blue, this works well.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 11th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous. Reminds me of a screensaver from Mickeysoft.
March 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely.
March 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Very nice capture!
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Nothing but blue sky, all day long. I just had to add that to your lovely shot and title:-)
March 11th, 2022  
