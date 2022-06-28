Previous
Next
New kid on the block by carole_sandford
Photo 2138

New kid on the block

This is one of the lupins that were newly planted this year. I love the colour!
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
It's a beauty - how are you finding time to get away from the computer!
June 28th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It really is lovely
June 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@milaniet it was taken a few days ago.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise