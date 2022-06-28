Sign up
Photo 2138
New kid on the block
This is one of the lupins that were newly planted this year. I love the colour!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2966
photos
176
followers
149
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
It's a beauty - how are you finding time to get away from the computer!
June 28th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It really is lovely
June 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@milaniet
it was taken a few days ago.
June 28th, 2022
