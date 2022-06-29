Sign up
Photo 2139
Poppy Duo
Two poppies in amongst the lavender in the front garden.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2967
photos
176
followers
149
following
586% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
29th June 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
meadow
,
poppies
,
wild
Renee Salamon
ace
So pleasing on the eye
June 29th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! how lovely ! "in an English Country garden "!!!!
June 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2022
