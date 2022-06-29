Previous
Poppy Duo by carole_sandford
Photo 2139

Poppy Duo

Two poppies in amongst the lavender in the front garden.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Renee Salamon ace
So pleasing on the eye
June 29th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! how lovely ! "in an English Country garden "!!!!
June 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2022  
